Death investigation underway following fire

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Detectives are investigating a persons death following a fire.

According to Prestonsburg Police, on Sunday, December 18, officers and fire crews responded to Jane Brown Branch in reference to a fire.

During the investigation, a person was located outside the home. The person was transported to University of Louisville Medical Center where they passed away.

Further information has not been released.

