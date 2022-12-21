Death investigation underway following fire

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Detectives are investigating a persons death following a fire.

According to Prestonsburg Police, on Sunday, December 18, officers and fire crews responded to Jane Brown Branch in reference to a fire.

During the investigation, a person was located outside the home. The person was transported to University of Louisville Medical Center where they passed away.

Further information has not been released.

