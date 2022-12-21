Former 911 dispatcher faces federal charges for 24 arson fires

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former 911 dispatcher in Gallia County faces federal charges in connection with nearly 24 arson fires set in Wayne National Forest since the spring of this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ohio’s Southern District.

Investigators say James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, Ohio, also was a fire department administrator.

Bartels was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court in Columbus.

According to the release, Bartels is an administrator at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Investigators say a truck registered to Bartels was seen Oct. 29 near Wayne National Forest and Bartels was seen on Dry Ridge Road. Within an hour, a brush fire was reported near Dry Ridge Road and Cauley Creek Road.

The release says, “In the days after Bartels’s Nov. 8 resignation from working as a 911 dispatcher for Gallia County, at least 17 fires were lit. Bartels was seen at two separate locations in the vicinity of multiple fire starts within minutes of their ignition.”

Bartels allegedly told investigators he started the fires with a lighter to “give the boys something to do” and as a distraction from being depressed.

Also, according to the release, Bartels identified 24 arson fires for which he was responsible. His truck’s infotainment system data also placed him at the locations of the fires.

Bartels is schedule for a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court on Jan. 3, 2023, in Columbus.

