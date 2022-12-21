Gallipolis in Lights featured on “TODAY”

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton and the community of Gallipolis, Ohio woke up bright and early Wednesday morning to welcome NBC’s “TODAY” to their holiday wonderland.

During the 8 o’clock hour, “TODAY” celebrated Gallipolis as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.

Gallipolis’ festive display on Second Avenue is created each year by a group of dedicated community volunteers who light up the park like a scene from a Christmas movie.

The event started with 300 light balls decorating Gallipolis City Park, and today it has more than 2,000 light balls, plus over 300 trees decorated with thousands of twinkling lights.

The jolly display celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the charming Christmas town, you still have an opportunity.

Gallipolis leaders announced Wednesday morning the lights will stay up longer this year.

City Park will glow through January 8.

