Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of storm

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Behsear called for a special briefing ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of this arctic front,” Beshear said. “This action allows us to have all state resources needed, available and ready to go.”

Beshear has sounded the alarm ahead of this week’s freezing temperatures.

“Current projections expect temperatures will not warm above freezing until at least Monday,” Beshear said.

He activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from overpriced goods.

“To make sure shovels, ice and other necessary supplies are not increased in price in a way that would harm Kentuckians,” Beshear said.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also taking steps to prepare for the weather with more than a million gallons of deicing solution and 300,000 tons of salt across the state.

“This arctic front, by all indications presents significant potential hazard,” said KYTC secretary Jim Gray. “Don’t get complacent when you hear the expected snow fall might be fairly light.”

Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to check in on one another this holiday weekend, make a plan, and have a cold weather safety kit.

“We’ve been through too many natural disasters,” Beshear said. We’ve been through too much, and we’ve lost far too many people.”

In addition to the roadway reminders, Kentucky State Police troopers are asking citizens to refrain from dialing 911 to obtain road and weather conditions. KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and their website to share winter weather updates.

