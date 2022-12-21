Portion of I-77 blocked following fatal crash involving semi

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-77 South Wednesday morning claimed a life, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139, close to the Ripley exit.

Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment.

Only one lane of I-77 South is currently open.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Tony latest on late week winter blast
Tony's latest on late week winter blast

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
First Warning Forecast
'Las Posadas' Processional
'Las Posadas' Processional
Calm before the late week storm
First Warning Forecast