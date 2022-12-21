Salvation Army short of reaching red kettle campaign goal

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky is gearing up for an increase in demand for their services with the dropping temperatures.

“Anytime the temperature drops below freezing, we have our shelter open at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland, for anyone that needs to get out of the cold,” said Major Jason Swain. “With these frigid temperatures, it’s extremely dangerous to be exposed to the elements for even a short period of time. So we are urging all those without shelter to come in. We have hot meals and drinks to warm you up, too.”

Something you might not expect to be impacted by the cold is red kettle donations.

The cold conditions coincide with the end of the famous Red Kettle season on Christmas Eve, which will make conditions difficult for volunteer bellringers at retail locations.

Donations from the red kettle campaign help fund the Angel Christmas Tree Program, provide utility and rent assistance throughout the year, and cover operating costs for the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter.

“It’s hope. It’s love and peace. In a certain way, they can come, have a safe place to stay at night and have facilities to clean their body, and have food again for their soul. Those red kettles make all that possible,” said Major Jason Swain of the Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky chapter.

The nonprofit is 25% short of reaching its red kettle goal campaign.

“We’re about $15,000 away from reaching our goal,” Swain said. ”Even pennies help ... We aren’t to close down, but it might make us make some different choices.”

With rising inflation and lingering effects from the pandemic, The Salvation Army in Northeast Kentucky has seen an approximate increase of 25% for its services this year.

In addition to the retail locations, donors can also give online at www.SalvationArmyAshland.org. The Salvation Army is a 501c(3) organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible, something to consider as we near the end of the year.

For any questions related to The Salvation Army’s services or to donate by phone or in person, please call (606) 329-2874 or visit the local office at 2212 Carter Avenue in Ashland.

