Tony's latest on late week winter blast

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather so far this week has been ideal for travelers with dry roads and fair skies within a tankful of gas of our region. And that trend should continue Wednesday as sunshiny skies usher in the winter season with the solstice at 4:47 in the afternoon.

After that, the weather will go downhill as first wet then icy roads will confirm the notion that winter is here! The timing of the arrival of the arctic air and wind-blown snow showers is centered around midnight Thursday into Friday morning. Given rain will precede the arctic front and be followed by wind blown snow showers, an ice-up followed by an accumulation of snow will make for hazardous travel conditions for the first light of Friday.

Friday will turn into a harshly cold day with bitter blusters and occasional snow showers sweeping through. Even when the sun comes out the temperature will hover near 15 degrees all day long (and that’s without the wind factored in). With weekend lows expected to be in the single digits, we will be on frozen pipe alert as the cold wave takes hold.

While a fresh coating of snow is possible by early next week, the temperature will rise back to more bearable levels just after Christmas day (highs in the 30s).

