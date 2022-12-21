Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two are dead Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.
The sheriff said the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson.
He said the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of McClellan Highway.
Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
