West Virginia’s 55 counties prepare for weather event amid holiday travel

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecasted winter weather may add a challenge to a normally busy time for holiday travel.

“We expect snow, we expect cold weather and absolutely want and need a white Christmas,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We absolutely want and need a white Christmas, but with all that said, it’s gonna get pretty tough.”

Justice’s State of Preparedness is causing all of the state’s 55 counties to be in planning mode.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said one of the main challenges near Charleston will be the treatment of the interstates.

“My recommendation, if you can travel before or way after the event, don’t want to be traveling during a snow event or during any icing,” Sigman said. “I would watch the forecast and make sure you travel in advance.”

Sigman said salt trucks will be all over the roads and highways as needed during the weather event. He said in order to make sure drivers and crews get to loved ones safely for the holidays to leave workers plenty of room to treat the roads.

“When it’s changing over and we get some freezing weather, get out of the way and let these folks work,” he said. “A lot of people getting in their way. Give them room to work, there will be the heroes of the moment, gets us road clear for us.”

