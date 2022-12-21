Winter wellness tips

Winter wellness tips
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The holiday season is in full swing, and cold and flu season is underway.

As we gear up for gatherings and travel, renowned infectious disease expert and advisor with ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, Dr. Gavin MacGregor-Skinner, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to talk about simple adjustments to consider to stay healthy, safe, and clean throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony looks ahead to powerful winter storm
Tony latest on late week winter blast
Tony's latest on late week winter blast

Latest News

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
Quiet Wednesday before late week polar vortex
How you can support those in need beyond the holidays
How you can support those in need beyond the holidays
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
Winter Storm Alert ahead of the holidays
Staying safe while shopping online
Staying safe while shopping online