Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kasson Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police.

Kasson, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m.

He was found just several hours after the Columbus Police Department announced his alleged kidnapper, 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, was arrested in Indianapolis.

The 5-month-old was found in the 2010 Honda Accord, which Jackson allegedly stole, police explained.

Kasson is in good health and going to a hospital to be checked out, police added.

Jackson is facing kidnapping charges, police said.

“We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies,” Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant. “They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication.

The Amber Alert was first issued early Tuesday for 5-month-old twins Kason and Kyair Thomas. Kyair was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

Kason and Kyair were inside their mother’s vehicle when she stopped around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a Donatos Pizza in Columbus to pick up a DoorDash order, Chief Bryant said previously.

Employees said a homeless woman, later identified as Jackson, was inside the pizzeria but walked out once the mother came inside, the chief said.

At 9:45 p.m., Chief Bryant said police got a call alleging someone stole a car with two kids inside from the Donatos.

Officers were on scene within seven minutes, she said.

Within an hour and a half of receiving the call, officers had searched previously known addresses of Jackson and three homeless camps, according to the chief.

Those searches turned up empty as neither Kason, Kyair nor Jackson were found.

A Columbus police sergeant requested Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert at 11:45 p.m., Chief Bryant explained.

Twenty minutes went by, and still, no Amber Alert had been issued, she said during the press conference.

It was not until 1:37 a.m. that the Amber Alert was sent out.

Chief Bryant said, “there was a lapse of communication from the executive level” that resulted in the alert not being issued sooner. She said the “lapse” is being looked into.

Nearly three hours after the Amber Alert was issued, authorities received a call that one of the infants, Kyair, was found in the Dayton International Airport parking lot.

Kyair was ok and safe, Bryant said.

