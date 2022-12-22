Car drives over bridge, interstate shut down

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-79 is shut down after a crash where a car drove off a bridge.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on I-79 South near mile marker 9. The vehicle landed on Little Sandy Road.

Three injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say one person is in serious condition.

The southbound lanes of I-79 and the fast lane of I-79 North are shut down at this time.

