Car drives over bridge, interstate shut down

A portion of I-79 is shut down after a crash where a car drove off a bridge.
A portion of I-79 is shut down after a crash where a car drove off a bridge.(Source: MGN)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-79 is shut down after a crash where a car drove off a bridge.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on I-79 South near mile marker 9. The vehicle landed on Little Sandy Road.

Three injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say one person is in serious condition.

The southbound lanes of I-79 and the fast lane of I-79 North are shut down at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
"TODAY" celebrates Gallipolis as one of the "merriest main streets" in America.
Gallipolis in Lights featured on ‘TODAY’
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Man kills stepfather before killing himself

Latest News

At least one person has been shot along Woodmire Drive in Milton, officials say.
One dead in reported shooting
During his Team Kentucky Update Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mae Amburgey as the 44th...
Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from EKY flooding
Tudor's Truck Winner
Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway
Someone this Christmas will be celebrating the season with a brand new Ford 150!
Tudor's giveaway