Car drives over bridge, interstate shut down
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-79 is shut down after a crash where a car drove off a bridge.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on I-79 South near mile marker 9. The vehicle landed on Little Sandy Road.
Three injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say one person is in serious condition.
The southbound lanes of I-79 and the fast lane of I-79 North are shut down at this time.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.