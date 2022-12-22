Dreary day before the Polar Vortex hits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is still a full day before the polar vortex hits with a rash of wind whipped snow showers spiced with arctic air. So travel on Thursday while not ideal (it will rain especially in the morning) will be far better than the bitter blusters and snow showers expected on Friday. Of course one forecast does not fit all since some freezing rain and sleet, snow would be possible in the mountains of WV on Thursday as well as a touch of sleet in Interior Ohio at first light of day. So careful traveling to Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton to start your day JUST IN CASE and keep an eye to the car dashboard temperature and your favorite radio station’s temperature if traveling in the Buckeye State

Now Thursday will feature a grey and damp clime with a low overcast and rain showers especially in the morning. By afternoon, the clouds will still produce some mist and fog but there may be a trend for the ground to dry out, if only for a few hours. Thursday night rain showers will arrive by midnight followed by a sudden change to snow as temperatures tumble for the 40s into the 20s in an hour. A quick accumulation of snow may only be an inch or two (1″-3″ is the starting forecasted accumulation) but combined with rapidly falling temperatures and leftover water freezing underneath a coat of snow the makings of a freeze up will be present.

Friday will feature a biting wind that will be too harsh for kids to tangle with, so a day of play indoors seems prudent. After all what kid can withstand a 10-degree temperature and wind chill on the wrong side of zero (-20)?

The other aspect of this storm focuses on the harshness of the wind speed (gusts to 50mph, steady winds 20 mph) lasting for more than 24 hours. This not only produces the dangerous wind chill but also sets the stage for power outages.

The Christmas weekend will be the coldest since 1989 as highs hover in the teens and lows fall into the single numbers. Overall, only some passing flurries are expected this weekend.

To recap a sudden drop in temperature will wait for after midnight into Friday dawn when a small accumulation of wind-whipped snow will accompany a drop in temperature to truly Siberian-like levels.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.