Kanawha County issues State of Emergency due to incoming winter storm

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County due to predictions of potentially severe winter weather and a flash freeze.

The National Weather Service has stated that an arctic front will be sweeping across the region Thursday night, bringing freezing rain and a rapid drop in temperatures.

A thin layer of ice on roads and surfaces is expected plus a potential for snow. Wind gusts could get up to 35 miles per hour Friday into Saturday.

Emergency Management Director CW Sigman stated, “As always, the Kanawha County Commission is one step ahead of emergencies and works with all emergency response agencies to ensure we are all ready to respond to any weather event that could occur.”

Commission President Kent Carper said, “In keeping with Governor Justice’s declaration, Kanawha County is now issuing a State of Emergency ahead of the expected winter storm. If road conditions become dangerous, do not travel. We want everyone to have a safe Holiday.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Our first responders and emergency personnel are staying on top of this weather event, and we need to do our part to stay safe.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said, “We want everyone to have a safe holiday weekend with their family and friends. However, the predicted weather is concerning. We encourage you to stay inside to keep warm and limit travel if possible.”

Officials say preparation for winter storm events has included the following:

Testing Ring-down System, which is used to call the public who have signed up through Metro 911 to receive calls during dangerous emergency situations

Emergency Operations Center goes on standby at noon Thursday

Emergency Management will be monitoring and available all through the event and Christmas

Contacted the National Weather Service to prepare for Cable Interrupt notifications regarding potentially dangerous road conditions

Testing generators and working with fire departments to be on standby

Contacted Appalachian Power Company to prepare for potential power outages

Getting cots, blankets, snacks from Red Cross for warming shelters

The United Way and Salvation Army warming shelter at Salvation Army on Charleston’s West Side will be opened Friday and Saturday night 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

City of Dunbar to open rec center as warming shelter Friday and Saturday night

Other partner cities and community centers are on standby for warming shelters

Maintaining contact with National Weather Service for forecasting

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the WSAZ app for the latest information.

