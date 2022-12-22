Kanawha County warming shelters prepare for winter weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend weather event will see temperatures dropping dramatically in just a few hours time.

Even if the air feels normally tolerable late Thursday night, that will change in just a few hours’ time.

For those who are used to sleeping in the streets, getting into a warm space could be a matter of life and death.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Charleston and Dunbar’s Recreation Center will serve as warming centers.

Margaret O’Neil, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, said it is a team effort to get the homeless to safety.

“We do just encourage folks to find a friend, find a place to be safe,” she said. “This is not your typical, just a cold weather blast. This is really frigid temperatures that could be life-threatening.”

Chief Brian Oxley of the Dunbar Police Department said community members should know their warming center is open to everyone.

“Anytime inclement weather hits, we know it’s going to have a negative impact on community members,” he said. “All around and we want to try to stay ahead of the game and set up areas that will help members of the community.”

“There’s always a warm meal. We’ll have some snacks throughout the night, we try to make sure everybody has a coat. There’s a blanket on every card so people can take their blankets with him and they leave in the morning and we replaced those before the next night,” O’Neil said. “We have medical teams there in case people are already experiencing frostbite or have some other immediate medical need that needs to be addressed, it’s really a whole community effort.”

Oxley recommends anyone who may be unsure of the right steps to take to get out of a weather-related emergency to take advantage of the resources ... to prevent a potential tragedy.

“A lot of what we don’t want to happen is somebody to be stuck outside or be stuck in a house with no power, no heat or anything,” he said. “In this situation, the temperatures are going to drop so cold, the best thing to do is to come down and stay safe in the area that we’re providing because it can be dangerous for anybody.”

