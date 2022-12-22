Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm.

Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law firm, said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.

Riddle said the suspect, Francisco Cazarin, who was a client, came into their firm around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

White was the attorney working on his case.

Around 4 p.m., Riddle started to hear gunfire. He said Cazarin moved toward White who retaliated and pushed him against a wall, then more shots were fired.

Riddle said he ran to try to find his daughter and heard another gunshot. When he rounded the corner, he saw the shooter on the ground after police had shot and killed him.

A small vigil has formed outside the law firm during the past couple days, and White’s wife, who is a pastor at one of the community’s Methodist churches, held a vigil Wednesday night for her husband.

Riddle described White as an amazing man, husband, and father, saying that by grabbing the shooter he saved everyone’s lives at the firm.

He also told us White was well loved by his coworkers.

Riddle and Brantley released the following statement:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that the Riddle & Brantley family announces the sudden passing of Mr. Patrick White, attorney at law.

“Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father. His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness. Patrick’s commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all.

“In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence. His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy.

“The firm sincerely appreciates the overwhelming output of love and support we have received from friends and the community.

“Please keep Patrick’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

