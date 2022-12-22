Local Christmas lights across the tri-state

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia

Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio

Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky

McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky

Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West Virginia

