Making Christmas special for loved ones with dementia with Braley Care Homes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you have loved ones with dementia, there are some steps you can take to make sure they have a happy holiday.
Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, stopped by with some tips.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.