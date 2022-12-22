Police respond to reported shooting

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Milton Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting Thursday afternoon, 911 dispatchers confirm.

At least one person has been shot along Woodmire Drive in Milton, officials say.

At this time, no one has been transported to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

