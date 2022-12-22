Power generator and space heater safety tips

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s about to get very cold, but whether you’re using a power generator or a space heater, it’s important to avoid accidents.

Early Wednesday morning, St. Albans firefighters rushed to control an apartment fire.

Once the fire was under control, Fire Marshal Chris Collins said they believe it was a power generator that started it.

“When the crews got there they found the fire was on the exterior of the building centralized around a small portable generator that the tenant was using to actually provide electricity for a unit,” Collins said.

Collins is hopeful these kinds of accidents can be avoided, especially with the drop in temperatures expected during the next few days.

He provided some tips, including not pouring gasoline into the generator while it’s running and making sure it’s not plugged into an extension cord.

“The thing to remember is they’re not dangerous when you use them within their listed use,” he said.

Generators aren’t the only thing to be careful about, as Sissonville firefighter Zack Bess said space heaters are great but they’re also very dangerous.

“Make sure you’re a couple feet away from any kind of surfaces,” he said. “Keep away from bedding curtains, and any kind of flammable materials. When you’re plugging them in, don’t plug them into extension cords or power strips because that can cause a fire.”

Additionally, Collins said fireplaces should also be serviced by a quality chimney expert each year.

