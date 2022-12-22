Queen of Clean | Dishwasher detergent tabs

Queen of Clean | Dishwasher detergent tabs
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to make dishwasher detergent tabs-safe & natural.

How to:

1.) 2 cups washing soda or baking soda

2.) 2 cups Borax

3.) 1/2 cup coarse salt or Epsom salts

4.) 1/2 cup white vinegar

5.) 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer

6.) Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack into an ice cube tray. Allow to dry for 1-2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid.

7.) Use one tablet per load

Warnings & Cautions:

More is not better. Do not use more than one tablet per load. Too much detergent, whether bought at the store or this one you make, will leave residue on dishes and dishwasher interior.

Linda Says:

Find Twenty Mule Team Borax in the laundry aisle of the grocery or big box stores. Epsom salt is found at the grocery and drug store in health and beauty aide section.

For more information, visit: Queen of Clean Website

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
"TODAY" celebrates Gallipolis as one of the "merriest main streets" in America.
Gallipolis in Lights featured on ‘TODAY’
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Tony latest on late week winter blast
Tony's latest on late week winter blast

Latest News

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Roberts returns home
Roberts returns home
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
Kanawha County issues State of Emergency due to incoming winter storm