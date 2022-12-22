Seasonal Affective Disorder with Pain Management 360

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is often called the most wonderful time of the year, but the holidays can be tough for people with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Dr. Rudy Malayil with Pain Management 360 stopped by First Look at Four to talk symptoms and treatment.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.