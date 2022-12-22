Suspect in murder of Lexington woman arrested

Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley was arrested on Wednesday.
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a suspect in connection with the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen.

Riley has been charged with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

Riley is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told a 15-year-old juvenile has also been charged with murder in the case and is being held at a juvenile detention center.

