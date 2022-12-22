Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze.

“Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with Classic Construction in Huntington.

Davis says besides making sure your pipes are insulated, there are other things you can start doing now to make sure your holiday runs smoothly.

For instance, Davis recommends turning on your faucet until it starts dripping and let it run like that throughout the night.

“If you’re in an older home, you may want to keep a little bit more of a stream going. This isn’t going to be anything crazy that’s going to make your water bill sky high, but it’s going to help keep that water moving and keep those pipes from freezing,” Davis said.

In addition, Davis says to keep your house heated at a minimum of 55 degrees, as well as leaving your cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to your pipes.

If your pipes end up freezing, Davis says to not put an open flame, such as a blow torch, next to the pipe to try and thaw it out quicker. Davis says this can potentially boil the water -- leading the pipe to burst that way.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.