Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday.(WV 511)
By Josie Fletcher and Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning in Kanawha County has closed the the left two lanes on Interstate 64 Westbound, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ that an Amazon tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-64 WB at mile marker 54 in South Charleston.

It happened right by the MacCorkle Avenue exit.

Both the middle lane and fast lane are closed.

There are no injuries.

This is a developing story.

