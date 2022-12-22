Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning in Kanawha County has closed the the left two lanes on Interstate 64 Westbound, according to dispatchers.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ that an Amazon tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-64 WB at mile marker 54 in South Charleston.
It happened right by the MacCorkle Avenue exit.
Both the middle lane and fast lane are closed.
There are no injuries.
This is a developing story.
