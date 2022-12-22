Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning in Kanawha County has closed the the left two lanes on Interstate 64 Westbound, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ that an Amazon tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-64 WB at mile marker 54 in South Charleston.

It happened right by the MacCorkle Avenue exit.

Both the middle lane and fast lane are closed.

There are no injuries.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.