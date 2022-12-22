Two-vehicle crash shuts down parts of I-64

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say first responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles.

It happened at the 21-mile marker of I-64 Westbound, about a mile east of the Huntington Mall exit.

Right now, both Westbound lanes are shut down, and dispatchers say it’s unknown when the road will reopen to drivers.

EMS crews are on scene assessing injuries.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one vehicle is on its top.

The Milton Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

