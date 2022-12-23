Arctic Air | WSAZ live team coverage

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The first week of winter is bringing snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

The WSAZ team is live as Jack Frost arrives in full force.

Temperatures just after midnight Friday morning were still in the 40s, but by sunrise temperatures sank all the way down to zero, quickly changing rain to snow and then soon-after freezing it into ice.

For WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher’s first warning forecast >>> CLICK HERE.

LATEST POWER OUTAGE NUMBERS

For more team coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

The first week of winter is bringing snow and bitterly cold temperatures.
