Church on fire in Sissonville
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor.
Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.
Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
