Church on fire in Sissonville

Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire.(WSAZ)
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor.

Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.

Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

