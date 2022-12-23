Church on fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor.

Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville.

Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

