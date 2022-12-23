DEEP FREEZE | WSAZ team coverage

Polar Vortex strikes
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
After a tame, mainly snowless December, the flip of the calendar from fall to winter is introducing our first shot of truly arctic air this season.

The Christmas holiday weekend will be the coldest we have shivered through since 1989.

It all starts Friday pre-dawn when a burst of snow will team with plunging temperatures and howling winds to turn our world into a Klondike wasteland.

Polar plunge causes power outages

Friday at midnight will start with temperatures in the 40s as light rain falls. By first light of day, the mercury will have plunged below 10 degrees with even near zero readings in the Scioto Valley. The overnight rain to snow pattern will deposit a quick 1″-3″ of wind blown snow with a new accumulation possible on the high ground of the Kanawha, elk, Little Kanawha, Tug and Guyandotte Valleys. So a general 2″-4″ will be laid out overnight across most of the region.

Friday will feature a roaring wind, barbaric wind chill and blowing snow on the ground amidst periods of new flurries. A daytime dusting to one inch is likely.

