Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closure Friday due to the polar vortex.

Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..

CHH and SMMC Urgent Cares will open at 10 a.m.

SMMC Breast Center, SMMC Wound and Hyperbaric Center and CHH Perinatal Center are closed.

Henderson Bentley says if a patient is unable to make their appointment, they should call the office to reschedule.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.