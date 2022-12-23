Delays and closures at Mountain Health Network due to polar vortex

Mountain Health Network
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mountain Health Network says there will be delays and closure Friday due to the polar vortex.

Corporate Communications Manager Angela Henderson-Bentley says all Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center outpatient clinics, as well as HIMG, will be delayed two hours this morning, opening at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m..

CHH and SMMC Urgent Cares will open at 10 a.m.

SMMC Breast Center, SMMC Wound and Hyperbaric Center and CHH Perinatal Center are closed.

Henderson Bentley says if a patient is unable to make their appointment, they should call the office to reschedule.

