Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

The accident happened along Stewart Street, according to the Milton Police Department.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police.

Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street.

In a post on social media, Milton Police said, “Folks, it is very bad outside, please stay home.”

Further information has not been released.

