Driver loses control on icy street, crashes into home

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control due to slick conditions on Friday and crashed their vehicle into a home, according to Milton Police.

Officers say during the crash, the vehicle slid through a fence and into a home along Stewart Street.

In a post on social media, Milton Police said, “Folks, it is very bad outside, please stay home.”

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.