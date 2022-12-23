Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte.
According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street.
No injuries were reported.
Further information has not been released.
