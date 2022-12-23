Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte.

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte. (Huntington Fire Department)

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

