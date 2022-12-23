Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Monday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte.

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street...
City of Huntington Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire at 513 Buffington Street in Guyandotte.(Huntington Fire Department)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday evening.
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles.
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
Tudor's Truck Winner
Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway

Latest News

Living Well CO2 Laser
CO2 Laser with Living Well Aesthetics
New Year's Eve at The Loud
New Year’s Eve at The Loud in Huntington
Time-lapse of winter storm hitting Huntington, West Virginia in the early morning hours of...
TIMELAPSE | Snow, wind come into Huntington overnight
US 23 in Louisa, Kentucky December 23, 2022
Travel Conditions | WSAZ speaks with road crews