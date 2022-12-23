Polar plunge causes power outages

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - The region has entered a deep freeze causing power outages.

Outages as of 5 a.m.:

WEST VIRGINIA

  • Cabell - 827
  • Jackson - 263
  • Kanawha - 2331
  • Lincoln - 349
  • Logan - 107
  • Mason - 54
  • Putnam - 814
  • Wayne - 95

OHIO

  • Lawrence - 3,184
  • Meigs County - 614 (Meigs County is under a level 2 snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads, according to Sheriff Scott Fitch)
  • Jackson - 265

KENTUCKY

  • Lawrence - 359
  • Johnson - 811
  • Boyd - 150
  • Pike - 115

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday evening.
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles.
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64

Latest News

Power line blocking US 60 intersection in Boyd Co.
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 23rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ iReport
Send WSAZ your winter storm photos, videos
Polar Vortex brings harsh conditions!
First Warning Weather