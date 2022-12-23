Polar plunge causes power outages
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - The region has entered a deep freeze causing power outages.
Outages as of 5 a.m.:
WEST VIRGINIA
- Cabell - 827
- Jackson - 263
- Kanawha - 2331
- Lincoln - 349
- Logan - 107
- Mason - 54
- Putnam - 814
- Wayne - 95
OHIO
- Lawrence - 3,184
- Meigs County - 614 (Meigs County is under a level 2 snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads, according to Sheriff Scott Fitch)
- Jackson - 265
KENTUCKY
- Lawrence - 359
- Johnson - 811
- Boyd - 150
- Pike - 115
