Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested.

Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident.

Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna in a shooting on November 20, 2022.

