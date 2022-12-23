Power line blocking US 60 intersection in Boyd Co.

(CBS This Morning / YouTube)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - AEP crews are working to restore a power line that fell on US 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Officials tell WSAZ.com the downed power lines are near the intersection of Old U.S. 60 and State Route 5.

AEP and the sheriff’s office are on scene.

Public Information Officer for KYTC District 9 Allen Blair says road crews are focused on plowing, but are having a difficult time treating roads due to high winds. Blair says as soon as the road is plowed, winds pick up and blow it back onto the plowed surface.

Blair says refreezing is also a major concern as temperatures plunge lower.

Polar plunge causes power outages

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday evening.
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles.
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tractor-trailer jack-knifes, closes lanes on I-64

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, December 23rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Polar plunge causes power outages
WSAZ iReport
Send WSAZ your winter storm photos, videos
Polar Vortex brings harsh conditions!
First Warning Weather