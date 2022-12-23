Power line blocking US 60 intersection in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - AEP crews are working to restore a power line that fell on US 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Officials tell WSAZ.com the downed power lines are near the intersection of Old U.S. 60 and State Route 5.

AEP and the sheriff’s office are on scene.

Public Information Officer for KYTC District 9 Allen Blair says road crews are focused on plowing, but are having a difficult time treating roads due to high winds. Blair says as soon as the road is plowed, winds pick up and blow it back onto the plowed surface.

Blair says refreezing is also a major concern as temperatures plunge lower.

Polar plunge causes power outages

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.