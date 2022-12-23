Road crews prepare for incoming snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From frigid temperatures to snow to potential power outages, a lot could happen as bad weather approaches.

Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman said with everything coming, the extreme cold is at the top of the list.

“I’m worried about those people who are unsheltered or need help because it’s not just cold, it’s going to be very brutal,” he said.

In Charleston, Public Works Director Brent Webster said they’re getting ready to roll their trucks Thursday night. But, with wet roads possible before potential snow, it makes things a bit more complicated.

“We’re just trying to time this thing out,” he said. “In events like this where it rains first, it’s very unfortunate because it’s very difficult to pretreat.”

Webster said they have 17 trucks at their disposal.

They’re getting on the roads tonight because with a few inches of snow possible plus cold temperatures, they know it’s going to get slick.

“The salt we use and probably most road salt starts losing its effectiveness at around 20,” Webster said.

“I recommend if you don’t have to be out in it, don’t be out in it,” Sigman said. “Stay home, let the salt crews work. Let the roads get cleared up before we get out.”

