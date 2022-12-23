Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
Deputies believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday evening.
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
Tudor's Truck Winner
Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway
The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles.
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Video shows street before and during blizzard
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve with Norad
Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve with Norad
Yoga Power
Yoga Power