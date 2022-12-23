Tips for driving in winter weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to traveling in the winter, you can never be too prepared.

For example, checking to see if you have enough tread on your tires is vital for driving along snow and slick spots. Your tires need something to grasp onto.

Experts with AAA say if you find yourself hitting an icy spot on the road, you want to avoid slamming on the breaks. Instead, look in the direction you want to go and turn your wheel in that same direction.

Another tip is to avoid using cruise control and travel three car lengths behind the car in front of you.

