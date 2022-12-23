Yoga Power | Chats on the mats
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This month, Yoga Power owner Jamie Dickenson is having chats on the mats with some members to talk about their experience.
Now through December 31st, you can purchase a one year unlimited classes pass for just $799.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.