Yoga Power

Yoga Power
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This month, Yoga Power owner Jamie Dickenson is having some chats on the mats with members.

Now through December 31st, you can purchase a one-year unlimited classes pass for $799. That includes on-site, virtual, and on demand classes.

Yoga Power is located in the building at Go Mart Park in Charleston on Morris Street and offers classes for all levels of yoga.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

