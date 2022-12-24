Lineworker killed in accident while restoring power during polar vortex

An apprentice lineworker was killed in an accident while restoring power during Friday's winter...
By Blake Whitener
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A lineworker was killed in an accident while working to restore power to homes during Friday’s winter storm.

According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, the accident happened just outside of Pedro at 10:15 a.m..

Blake Rodgers, a 22 year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in the accident.

A release from Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says, “Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy. The safety of our field workers is always our number one priority, especially when working in such hazardous conditions.”

Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative will have the assistance of cooperative and contract crews to help with restoring power to the region at this time.

