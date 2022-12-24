Polar Vortex Christmas weekend ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The winter storm has come and gone, leaving behind an inch or two of the finest powdery snow you will ever see.

Friday’s troubles are best described as a double whammy of crunchy ice and brutal cold. By some measures (wind chill) Friday was the coldest of the 21st century as daytime highs near zero and a howling wind dropped the wind chill as low as it goes in these parts (-20s for most, -30 in the high country).

Left behind is a landscape with snow and ice on sidewalks and backroads. Any untreated surface is a candidate for black ice.

That ice becomes a bigger issue where a dusting of new snow hides the ice. Since we are locked in a so-called cryosphere (land of snow and ice) this weekend expectations the bitter cold and snow flurry pattern will see Santa in from the North Pole on Christmas eve.

Weekend highs will stay in the teens on Saturday (18 is our targeted high) then mid 20s on Sunday. Next week will open cold with a light snowfall Monday night before temperatures moderate by mid-late week. In fact, we may see highs get close to 60 by next Friday as we head into the New Year’s weekend.

But, before then, beware the double whammy of ice and bitter cold this Christmas weekend ahead!

