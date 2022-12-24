Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday.

At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening.

JK Patel works at Quick Tobacco #3 in Catlettsburg.

“People can’t get out because of this cold weather,” he said.

Patel works at the drive thru window and had to feel the arctic rush of air hitting his face each time he had a customer.

“It’s so much cold,” he said. “It’s been minus all day.”

Catlettsburg resident Bo Evans says he’s ready for summer.

“It freezes my whole body up,” Evans said of the temperatures and wind chill. “Everything hurts -- my joints, my knees. I’m through with it.”

Evans had the misfortunate of having his hot water heater bust on one of the chilliest days in decades.

According to a Boyd County 911 dispatcher, one of the problem areas they dealt with Friday was around the 185 mile marker of I64. They said at least 8 to 10 minor single-vehicle accidents were reported in that area.

