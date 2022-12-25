Church hosts Christmas Eve dinner for those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is tomorrow and many will have nowhere to go.

That’s why Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Huntington opened their doors for a Pre-Christmas dinner.

The church served hot food for those in need, and helped people escape the winter weather affecting the region.

“This is an important out reach mission. Especially on a day like today,” said Charles Warder, the project chairman. “We’re getting people coming in very hungry but also very cold.”

He said after today’s community dinner, people are already looking forward to next year’s Christmas to do it all again.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.