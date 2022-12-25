Crews battle fire in apartment building

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight.

It is near the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt West said the two-story building houses three apartments on the second story.

Fire crews say everyone made it out safely, and no one was injured.

Crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft, and Eleanor responded to the scene.

