Deep freeze one last night

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The coldest Christmas weekend since 1989 has one more arctic night to go through as Monday morning temperatures are set to bottom near 10 above with rural snow-covered communities dipping into the single numbers. Now the skies tonight will be filled with twinkling stars and as the wind subsides, we are in for one last arctic night. Then our attention turns to the next weather system heading our way, a so-called clipper snowfall. This next snowmaker will be flying east from the upper Midwest and Missouri Valley on Sunday evening to the Tri-state area by Monday midday. While the accumulating snows will stay to our west even a coating of snow falling on a frozen ground can create slick travel conditions. The snow should arrive by mid-morning Monday in the Scioto Valley and adjacent Northern Kentucky then zip its way across the region by afternoon before exiting in the evening.

Keep in mind how cold the ground is when you factor in daytime travel plans since sometimes a dusting of snow can ice over bridges when cars melt snow only to have the cold ground refreeze the moisture into black ice. Of course road crews will be ready to salt our highways and back roads so let’s hope things go smoothly given the day after Christmas figures to have a lot less traffic as people enjoy a long holiday weekend.

Looking ahead the temperature will go above freezing on Tuesday afternoon for the first time in more than 4 days (by my calculation more than 100 hours) and thereafter a touch of spring will arrive as highs soar into the 50s and even 60. Tuesday’s high of 40 will climb to 50 on Wednesday, 55 Thursday and Friday then close to 60 by the weekend. While a shower can occur as it turns milder, Saturday looks to be the lone Rain day of the next 7.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.