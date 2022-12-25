Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz.

Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.

“This particular storm has been a little bit different than normal because the freeze occurred so quickly that a lot of buildings, their pipes have not had a chance to adjust to the sudden temperature change. Well now, those pipes are starting to fall out a little bit, and so we have had a lot of situations where the pipes are busting,” said Major Haunz.

On Christmas Eve, most of their 167 responses were related to busted water pipes.

“in a normal year, when the weather is a little bit better during the holidays, we will see an increase in smoke alarm soundings in residences because of people not cooking too well. Occasionally we will see building fires because of cooking-related emergencies,” said Major Haunz.

Throughout the winter season, they see an increase in fires related to people not using heating devices properly.

“For example, furnace malfunctions because they don’t change their filters often enough or someone using an improvised heating device to heat their home such as using a space heater and getting it too close to combustibles, setting off a fire,” said Major Haunz.

Major Haunz has some tips to keep you and your family safe this holiday weekend.

“First and foremost, if you are cooking on your stovetop, especially frying, make sure you have a lid for your pan that in case you do have a fire in the pan, you can cover it,” said Major Haunz.

Major Haunz recommends keeping a fire extinguisher and a phone nearby and having a plan in case of an emergency.

