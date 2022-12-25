Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

one shot, one detained in shooting
one shot, one detained in shooting(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the incident was a domestic situation between two brothers.

One man died and another was questioned about the incident, but at this time no charges have been filed.

“We just know there was an altercation on the argument that had been going on. Started early in the morning and I guess bled over until now, until we got here,” said Chief Deputy Crawford.

Chief Deputy Crawford said the information will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office to determine if or when any charges will be filed.

We will update this story when more information is known.

An apprentice lineworker was killed in an accident while restoring power during Friday's winter...
Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight.
The accident happened along Stewart Street, according to the Milton Police Department.
