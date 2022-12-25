White but frigid Christmas Day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It has now been going on 2 days since the arctic snow and polar vortex set foot in our world. The bitter chill and snowpack left behind has set the stage for a second White Christmas in 3 years. Granted there has been enough blowing snow to shave the fine grains of snow away from some exposed areas, but the ground is white and most folks will awaken to the sensation of a White Christmas.

Wikipedia suggests “White Christmas” is an Irving Berlin song reminiscing about an old-fashioned Christmas setting. The song was written by Berlin for the 1942 musical film Holiday Inn. The composition won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards.

I personally think of Bing Crosby in 1954 who performed the title track for the movie White Christmas. White Christmas would go to sell 50 million copies making Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” the best-selling Christmas song of all time, it’s also the best-selling single ever, according to Guinness World Records.

OK weather-wise we will awaken to a 10 degree low temperature (colder in rural areas) with a bone-chilling wind chill of -10. Then as the overnight cloud cover and scattered flurry pattern retreats bluer skies will take hold by afternoon with an illuminating snow glare. Afternoon highs in the 20s will still be very cold but not nearly as harsh.

By Monday clouds will be increasing with a period of afternoon-evening light snow likely. A small accumulation (1/2″-1″) seems plausible as highs try to get back to freezing.

Tuesday will see the temperature crack freezing for the first time in 5 days on the way to a 40-ish degree high as the wind shifts to the south. Thereafter temperatures will climb the ladder reaching thr 40s, then 50s and even 60 would be possible later next week.

Finally, the lead up to New Years weekend looks wet and mild as moist air flows across much of America.

