Cold wave to break as thaw conditions set in

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -I heard on Newschannel 3 that Monday was National Candy Cane Day! It was also the 4th straight day with arctic cold temperatures. That siege of cold has preserved the snow that fell on Friday so it was a white Boxing Day (day after Christmas, don’t ask me why). The ways you can melt snow is to rain on it, allow the sun to do the job with above freezing temperatures or you can even sublimate it if the air is really cold (SUBLIMATION TAKES A SOLID LIKE SNOW AND SKIPS THE MELTING PHASE ON ITS WAY TO A GAS. We will get rid of our snow cover by Wednesday as the warming power of the sun teams with a south wind to make for a bare ground across the region.

Tonight will remain cloudy with a few passing flurries. Low 22. Tuesday remains mostly cloudy high 38 under the clouds but areas to the south that see some late day sun will hit 40.

Wednesday will be the brightest day with lots of sun and melting snow. High 50. Thursday’s skies will trend partly cloudy as highs make the mid to upper 50s. Friday may have its eyes on 60 except for a thicker late day cloud cover. Friday night and Saturday are prime candidates for a spring shower pattern Then Sunday into next week dries out and temperatures will aim for 60 degrees heading into the first week of 2023.

